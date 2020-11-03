Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo

Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo

Quadra Island sewer fees jump 38 per cent next year

Quathiaski Cove sewer rate to go from $575 to $795 for a single home

A 38 per cent jump in annual sewer fees was deemed necessary to keep the Quathiaski Cove sewer system running on Quadra Island, despite the local area director trying to find any other option to help keep those fees down.

“Unfortunately, this year, the cost escalated to the point where there was nothing else that could be done except raise the fees. I adamantly opposed that. For many, many many months I was a pain in the butt to deal with as far as the regional district is concerned,” said Quadra Island local area director Jim Abram. “I opposed it on a regular basis until the very end when it was made clear to me that if we did not requisition that money from the using public that the sewer system was not going to be able to operate.”

“That is an absolutely devastating situation,” he added.

Going into the start of budget season for the SRD, users of the service are looking at a jump from $575 per year for a single dwelling unit to $795 per year. Abram said that although he did everything he could to keep that jump small, the aging plant has faced some costly repairs and a small tax base has had to shoulder much of the costs associated with those repairs.

“I’ve managed to keep the costs as low as possible over the years, and that has now come back to bite us to a degree in that qualified professionals are looking after the system and are requiring that certain things be replaced,” he said.

The system was purchased by the then-Comox Strathcona Regional District, which had more resources available than the current smaller Strathcona Regional District and more taxable residents to help spread the costs of large projects out. Part of those resources included a stockpile of spare parts for water and sewage treatment systems, Abram said, some of which were used by the Quathiaski Cove plant at a low cost. However, since the split of the regional districts in 2008, the focus has been on keeping the plant running at a minimal cost.

“In the meantime, capital infrastructure repairs have mounted over time, and we haven’t really been able to keep up with the needs of the system,” Abram said. “It has basically just been to keep it running, not to improve it, not to replace it, just to keep it running and keep the cost as low as possible. Everybody knows that the users are paying for this, and it’s a very, very hefty cost.”

The facility has seen some expensive repairs in the past year, including a new outfall pipe and other capital improvements to meet current environmental standards.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to put a big chunk of money every year into reserves. So when something breaks down, we can draw on the reserves. We’ve drawn on reserves to the max, we basically have no reserves,” Abram said.

It is also nearing the end of its life and will require replacement in the near future, something Abram and the SRD staff are working hard to ensure they can afford without going to the users. There are a number of properties in the area which could be added to the tax base, an option Abram said that they are pursuing. However, that would entail adding more density to the island, which would bring a host of other challenges.

The 38 per cent jump won’t be applied to the 2020 tax bill, Abram said. As the regional district goes into their budgetary process, he has asked people to submit their ideas to SRD staff, who he wants to look into every option no matter how unlikely it is that it succeeds.

“I’m sorry that my community has to put up with it and be subjected to it, but I think they need to be talking to our Regional District staff with positive solutions,” Abram said. “They’re the ones that are going to actually implement them.”

The SRD budget is finalized at the end of March, which will include the proposed requisition unless other options are identified.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Quadra sewer users frustrated with SRD over high sewer rates


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsQuadra IslandStrathcona Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Just Posted

Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo
Quadra Island sewer fees jump 38 per cent next year

Quathiaski Cove sewer rate to go from $575 to $795 for a single home

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)
Single lane traffic only on Highway 19 near Woss after single motor vehicle incident

Drive BC says Highway 19 north of Woss is still only open… Continue reading

RCMP are looking to speak to witnesses or anyone with video of a graffiti spree that occurred in late October. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.
Campbell River RCMP arrest man in connection with downtown graffiti spree

Spree occurred in late October

Visitors pose for a photograph outside the Nootka Sound RCMP office in Gold River on Halloween. Gold River first responders and RCMP handed out pre-packaged candy to children from the community on Halloween. Photo courtesy, Nootka Sound RCMP.
RCMP and first responders treat a Vancouver Island community to a pandemic-safe Halloween

A police approved candy booth and a crime-free evening were the Halloween highlights in Gold River this year

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Jonathan Nolan, Michael Nolan, Hope Johnson and Willow the cutest dog hanging, out at the Kwa'lilas Hotel while they wait to be able to return home to Rivers Inlet. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation evacuation to Port Hardy extended to seven days

Rains have not slacked off, keeping landslides a present threat

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Most Read