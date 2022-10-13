Quadra Island RCMP seeking whereabouts of Wayne Samuel Lewis

Quadra Island RCMP are looking for Wayne Samuel Lewis. Contact 250-285-3631 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 if you have seen him. Photo contributed

The Quadra Island RCMP is seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Wayne Samuel Lewis.

Wayne Lewis is wanted on two outstanding warrants for fail to comply with probation order, according to a press release from the Quadra Island RCMP.

Lewis is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) and 221 lbs (100 kg).

If Wayne Lewis is located, Quadra Island RCMP say not to approach him and contact your local police right away.

If anyone has knowledge on the whereabouts of Wayne Lewis, contact the Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

