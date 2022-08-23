Quadra Island man recognizes hoodie being worn by break and enter suspect

A Quadra Island resident recognized his hoodie being worn by a suspect in a police Facebook post about a suspicious male and contacted the police.

On Aug. 16, the resident saw a post about a complainant the day before regarding a suspicious man walking around his house and, recognizing his own hoodie, contacted Quadra Island RCMP.

The Aug. 15 post said a concerned resident reported that a man, who was caught on video surveillance, was trying to gain entrance to a house by trying to open windows and doors. The owner had alarms and surveillance, so the individual left without being able to steal anything or gain access to the house.

So the next day, another resident phoned police saying he had seen the post on Facebook regarding the previous file of a male skulking around a residence.

The man stated that the man was actually wearing his hoodie in the screenshot post (which he had stolen) and had been staying in his front yard for the past few days. Officers spoke with this resident who advised them that the suspect had since moved on, but provided some insight as to where he might be.

The man didn’t want charges for the stolen clothing, but just wanted to let officers know as he had seen the post on Facebook and felt he should come forward.

RCMP members conducted extensive patrols, and with the help of some observant locals, were able to locate the suspect. Officers arrested the man on a previous break and enter and put him on multiple conditions, including a no-go to Quadra Island order. Officers escorted the man to the ferries and stayed on scene until the ferry had departed.

Quadra RCMP said they cannot release more information at this time as charges are pending. A further media release will be issued in the future, RCMP said.

Other files of note in the Quadra RCMP Weekly Report Aug. 15 – 21:

Found property

Quadra RCMP have received multiple calls regarding found property at different areas of Morte Lake.

Officers attended every time and located and seized the property in question. Quadra RCMP have been able to locate multiple owners of the stolen items, including many owners that were not aware they had items missing.

Quadra RCMP thanked the public for their invaluable assistance in this matter.

Vehicle issues

On Aug. 16, Quadra RCMP received notice of a vehicle that was blocking the emergency lane near the government dock in Whaletown.

The vehicle was parked so far out on the lane that there was concerns about access for fire, ambulance, and police. Officers located the owner of said vehicle who apologized and quickly moved their vehicle to a more appropriate parking spot.

Woman in distress

On Aug. 21, Quadra RCMP were advised there was a woman acting strangely at a parking lot at Rebecca Spit. The woman, who appeared to be in some kind of mental distress, was slamming garbage cans and drinking salt water.

Officers attended and spoke with the woman. The woman, who was now cooperative and calm, stated she was dealing with some personal issues that had caused her to act in an irrational and concerning manner.

The woman had since contacted a friend who agreed to support her and help her through her current crisis. Officers spoke with the friend and woman at length and determined that keeping the woman in the care of her close friend was the best option.

Further break and enters

Quadra RCMP received a report of two break and enters into shipping containers.

The first incident occurred sometime in August in the Heriot Bay area. Nothing was stolen from the shipping container, but a generator was taken from an unsecured area.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 20 where a storage unit for the farmers’ market was broken into. It is unknown what was stolen.

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

