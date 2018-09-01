The Quadra Island Fire Department put out a house fire on Cape Mudge Road Friday evening. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Quadra Island home half-destroyed by fire

Fire department arrived to find fire fully involved

A house on Cape Mudge Road was half-destroyed because of a fire Friday evening, as plumes of black smoke could be seen trailing above Quadra Island.

Firefighters from both halls of the Quadra Island Fire Department responded to the call about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

“It was fully involved, but we managed to knock it down,” Quadra Island Fire Chief Sharon Clandenning said.

The fire was based in the roof area of the house. While the structure is not a write-off, she said, it did suffer substantial damage.

“Half the house is burnt, but the other half is still standing,” Clandenning said.

The fire department did manage to save the structure, though the house also has extensive smoke damage.

As far as the origin of the fire, Clandenning confirmed, “It was human-caused.”

Beyond this, the fire chief could not report on any more details about the blaze, though she is reminding people to be diligent in extinguishing any flammable materials around their homes.

The Quadra Island Fire Department is based at two stations, with approximately 35 members who provide fire protection to the southern portion of Quadra Island.

