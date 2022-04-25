Quadra Island Disaster Prep. Expo ‘great education and fun for the whole family’

With more extreme weather situations happening every year, people are getting a chance to learn more about disaster preparedness in May at the Quadra Island Disaster Preparedness Expo.

The expo will be hosted by the Strathcona Regional District (SRD), the Quadra Island Emergency Program, and the Quadra Island Fire Department on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quadra Island Community Centre. However, it’s not just for islanders. The event will be open to residents from all communities in the SRD and on Vancouver Island.

“The Disaster Preparedness Expo is free to the public and is a fun way to build community resilience and get your family better prepared for a disaster,” says a press release from the SRD.

Attendees will get a chance to shop for disaster prep supplies from a variety of vendors, connect with different organizations involved in disaster preparedness and response, learn how to be better prepared for disasters, and have fun with their families.

The event will also be a chance to learn more about the SRD’s Connected Coast project. Team members will be on site to answer questions and help people register for their homes to be connected to the project.

“Free fibre home installations are available while construction crews are on site and there is no commitment needed to sign up for services,” the release says. “To avoid construction delays, it is best to register your home as soon as possible.”

For more information, FAQs or to register online for your free fibre home installation, please visit

www.citywest.ca/dropping-in. The Connected Coast project, a joint venture between Strathcona Regional District and CityWest, is bringing high-speed fibre-optic internet to 139 communities along B.C.’s coast & Vancouver Island.

Learn more about the Quadra Island Disaster Expo by visiting www.srd.ca/disaster-preparedness-expo.

