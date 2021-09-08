Quadra Island Clean Up Days coming in October

Quadra Island’s clean-up days are being held the first weekend in October.

On Saturday Oct. 2, and Sunday Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., recyclables can be dropped off at the corner of West Road and Industrial Way for proper disposal.

People are asked to come prepared to unload and sort their own items.

Materials accepted include plastic bags and outer wrap, flexible plastic packaging, electronics, paints, large appliances, light bulbs and more. A full list is available at https://www.cswm.ca/quadracleanupdays.

