cans falling into a recycling container

cans falling into a recycling container

Quadra Island Clean Up Days coming in October

Recycling event held first weekend in October

Quadra Island’s clean-up days are being held the first weekend in October.

On Saturday Oct. 2, and Sunday Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., recyclables can be dropped off at the corner of West Road and Industrial Way for proper disposal.

People are asked to come prepared to unload and sort their own items.

Materials accepted include plastic bags and outer wrap, flexible plastic packaging, electronics, paints, large appliances, light bulbs and more. A full list is available at https://www.cswm.ca/quadracleanupdays.

RELATED: Quadra Island beach clean up team wants massive piece of junk removed

Strathcona Regional District asks for local clean-up help from aquaculture company


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsQuadra IslandStrathcona Regional District

Previous story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA
Next story
Mountain climber survives 40-metre Strathcona Park tumble

Just Posted

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: COVID-19

Two climbers had to be rescued from the east face of Mount Colonel Foster on Sept. 2 (North Shore Search and Rescue photo/ Facebook)
Mountain climber survives 40-metre Strathcona Park tumble

Sockeye salmon in the Okanagan Valley watershed (File photo).
Helping study salmon spawning through social media