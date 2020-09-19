Quadra Island adds voice to provincial old growth protest

Susan Westren makes her opinion known on Quadra Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
A small group of protesters demonstrated on Quadra Island against old growth logging on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Lannie Keller, who travelled from Read Island, speaks during the rally on Quadra Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
A demonstrator holds a creative sign at the Quadra Island rally against old growth logging. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Even the little ones came out to the Quadra Island rally against old growth logging. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Quadra Islanders stepped up to take part in a province-wide series of marches to stop industrial logging and preseve old growth forests on Friday (Sept. 18).

A small contingent of islanders gathered in Quathiaski Cove to demonstrate against old growth logging, though a larger group of people were adding their voices from home by calling government officials on Friday.

“This was a … march in solidarity with communities all across B.C. who are gathering … to emphasize to the government that their response on the independent panel review [on old growth forestry] is inadequate,” said Geraldine Kenny, the organizer of the event. “I absolutely applaud [the government] for finally seeing the necessity to involve First Nations and get their consent and consultation. That is great. They also now have admitted that the forests are a mess and there has been huge mismanagement and there needs to be a change in how forestry is done in B.C.”

Similar events were held in towns across the province including Victoria, Powell River, Comox, Nanaimo, Salt Spring Island and Gabriola Island, among others.

“What has come out of today is that Quadra Islanders are sick to death of seeing logs leaving our community,” Kenny said.

“We have no value added here.”

At the event, Kenny read letters from other islanders who could not attend. Other demonstrators gave speeches about how they were affected by old growth logging. The demonstration was timed to coincide with two ferry arrival times, and the demonstrators received honks of encouragement from traffic in both directions.

Kenny has been involved in these kinds of events for over 30 years. She has organized and been part of rallies and demonstrations since moving to the province in 1986.

“I came to B.C. in 1986 from Newfoundland. I used to live in Europe as well. I had never ever in my life seen such wanton destruction of these magnificent forests. I was absolutely horrified that this is considered forestry. Miles and miles of complete destruction, clear cutting, watersheds being completely destroyed,” she said. “We should be investing in value-added products and we should be getting good money and products for our wood. Old growth is turned into wood pellets and toilet paper. It’s absolutely implausible to understand.

“Everything depends on the forests. If we don’t have any forests, we don’t have any air and the risks of creating more pandemics will in fact increase,” she added.

This was not the first of these events in recent months. In August, a group demonstrated against old growth logging in downtown Campbell River. Kenny sees this as progress.

“We had a forestry protest in front of Claire Trevena’s office on August 12. I’ve lived here for 26 years. You wouldn’t believe it, here we are protesting old growth logging in Campbell River and the drivers were honking their horns. Thirty years ago we would have been lynched! This is a logging town. Things have changed, but while we’re talking 500 soccer fields of old growth is being logged every day in B.C. Its a beginning,” she said.

Though it was only a small group of people, the group was representative of the island’s population. Demonstrators from all generations were present at the event, and Kenny said she was encouraged to see some younger faces in attendance.

The rally lasted from 11 a.m. to about noon.

RELATED: Old-growth forest defenders in Campbell River call for B.C. forest minister’s resignation

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Just Posted

Quadra Island adds voice to provincial old growth protest

Demonstrators and phoning campaign put pressure on provincial government

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

Skatepark incident described by RCMP as ‘violence for violence[’s] sake’

North Island area timber supply under review

Review will inform annual cut for the next ten years

Campbell River photographer takes second place in Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest

Over 950 photos submitted in province-wide contest

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Most Read