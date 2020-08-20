Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

A python that went missing in Victoria in July is once again on the loose – this time in Saanich.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Saanich Police Department received a report about yet another missing snake. The 4.5-foot ball python had been in a backpack and escaped while its owner was asleep in the 800-block of Snowdrop Avenue.

This is the python’s second time on the lam this in recent weeks. On July 2, Victoria Police Department received a report the snake has gone missing in the 200-block of Bay Street. On Aug 12, more than a month later, it was spotted hiding under a vehicle in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres from where it went missing.

READ ALSO: Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

“As the ball python normally habitats in grasslands and shrublands, it is possible the snake has made its way to such an area in Saanich,” said Sgt. Chris Horsley in a written statement. However, he noted the non-venomous critter could have remained in the Marigold neighbourhood as ball pythons aren’t very active.

Police are asking residents to be cautious and to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if they spot the snake.

Officers are also investigating how the snake is being kept to ensure “appropriate measures of care are being undertaken by the owner.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle
Next story
Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Just Posted

Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Dismantling racism must come from within the community

WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District to open public meetings to public, but only eight people will be allowed to attend

September will be first publicly open public meeting since March

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read