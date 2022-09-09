Puppy still missing after boats collide in dense fog off North Island

A four month old Golden Retriever puppy was lost during the collision and has not been found

Port McNeill RCMP are still investigating the boat collision that occured last week off the coast of Haddington Island, says Sgt. Curtis Davis.

“There was dense, dense fog that morning,” Davis noted about the weather conditions on Sept. 1 that likely led to the two boats, one a private vessel and the other owned by the ‘Namgis First Nation and operated by the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative, crashing together.

“There were two people on each boat,” he confirmed, stating one person was transferred to hospital for precautionary measures and was released later. “One of the boats sank, but it was recovered and pulled out of the water that afternoon.”

The ‘Namgis First Nation boat rescued the people from the sinking vessel, and they were aided in the rescue by the coast guard and the Port McNeill RCMP.

Davis added a four month old Golden Retriever puppy was lost during the collision and has not been found.

