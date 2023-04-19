PSAC picket line goes up in Campbell River

More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike across the country

A picket line went up in front of the Campbell River RCMP detachment after Public Service Alliance of Canada members across Canada walked off the job April 19.

Picket duty on the first day was greeted with pouring rain as RCMP civilian employees who provide administrative support, media relations, web updates and access to RCMP buildings took picket signs to and set a tent up on the sidewalk on Dogwood Street.

More than 155,000 public servants are now on strike after the country’s biggest federal public-sector union and the government failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday evening deadline.

The union was pushing for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years. It says the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation and the cost of living. The Treasury Board says it offered the union a nine per cent raise over three years on Sunday, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

Since the strike involves nearly one-third of all federal public servants, both the union and the government have warned of disruptions, including what could amount to a complete halt of the tax season. Other concerns include slowdowns at the border and disruptions to EI, immigration and passport applications.

– with files from Canadian Press

READ MORE: Federal workers are now on strike, here are the services that may be affected

No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLabour