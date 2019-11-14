B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

B.C.’s public safety minister says the government is working with the RCMP to address projected cuts to the force’s provincial budget.

In a statement to Black Press Media on Thursday, Mike Farnworth said the RCMP has informed the province about a projected budget deficit, and that the impact of budget constraints and inflation has become increasingly difficult to to manage.

“This has not impacted significant and continued provincial and federal investments into gangs and organized crime initiatives and prevention,” he said, adding that that includes the province’s investment in B.C.’s integrated anti-gang team

The RCMP must cut more than $10 million from its policing costs in B.C., as first reported by the Vancouver Sun after obtaining a copy of an internal, staff-wife email from the province’s top Mountie, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan.

The RCMP’s provincial budget covers integrated units such as the homicide team, known as IHIT, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, and rural policing. The budgets for urban centres, such as Kelowna and Surrey, are largely covered by the municipalities.

Officers at northern detachments such as Smithers, Vanderhoof and Williams Lake, told Black Press Media journalists said the cuts likely won’t affect operational costs related to safety, such as the number of officers, but overtime and new equipment purchases could be reduced.

Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, said he’s seen the internal email, and called cuts “concerning,” but that a lack of funding is nothing new.

“Whether it has to do with extra work or working harder to get the job done, [Mounties] will still do it,” he told Black Press Media by phone.

He said he’s concerned mainly with how to maintain adequate levels of service and ensure staff receive enough down time, adding that he’s seen mention of a “possible freeze” in staffing areas like transfers and promotions.

The RCMP has not had union representation until now. The federation was finally certified as the official bargaining agent earlier this year following a historic court ruling back in 2015.

Sauve said he hopes to meet with the premier and public safety minister soon.

The RCMP’s B.C. division has not returned a request for comment.

– with files from Aman Parhar of the Omineca Express in Vanderhoof, Thom Barker of the Interior News in Smithers, and Angie Mindus of the Williams Lake Tribune

