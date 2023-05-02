Province to spray for spongy moths in Campbell River this spring

Spongy moth spraying is planned for areas around Campbell River this spring.

The Ministry of Forests will be doing aerial-spray treatments in the area this spring to help eradicate spongy moths and minimize the risk they pose to forests, farms, orchards and trees. Spongy moth caterpillars feed on over 300 species of trees and shrubs, and large populations of the insects have defoliated sections of forests and residential areas in Ontario and the eastern United States in recent years. They are unintentionally brought to B.C. on vehicles and other equipment from the eastern side of the continent.

In 2022, the ministry underwent trapping to determine the population of the moths in the area.

“Trapping results from 2022 show clear evidence that spongy moth populations are becoming established in the treatment areas,” a notice from the province says.

The treatment area is 303 hectares bordered by Rockland Road, Holm Road, South Dogwood Street and South Island Highway. More details on the spray area are available online.

The ministry will be using the biological insecticide Foray 48B, which contains the active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis var kurstaki (BtK). The ministry says it poses a very low risk to humans, and the risk can be further reduced by staying indoors during the spray time. Foray 48B does not harm mammals, birds, fish, plants, reptiles, amphibians or bees. It affects only moth and butterfly caterpillars after they have ingested it, and the spray timing targets the emergence of spongy moth caterpillars.

The insecticide is used in organic farming, and BtK is naturally present in urban, agricultural and forest soils across B.C. It has also been approved for controlling spongy moth larvae in Canada since 1961.

The ministry is planning three applications of Foray 48B between mid-May and mid-June 2023. Each of the three treatments will occur seven to 10 days apart and could take up to two days to complete. Each spray is expected to commence at first light and end no later than 7:30 a.m.

People who wish to minimize their exposure may remain indoors with their windows and doors closed during the spraying and for at least 30 minutes following the treatment. Changes in weather conditions may cause delays or cancellations of sprays with short notice.

RELATED: Province plans spring sprayings to prevent invasive spongy moths in Campbell River

These 3 pests with rising populations can decimate Vancouver Island foliage



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment