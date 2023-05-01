A grant program worth $2.6 million promises to improve transportation for British Columbians with accessibility challenges by reducing maintenance costs for nearly 400 wheelchair-accessible taxis. The money will go toward 51 tax companies. (Black Press Media file photo)

A grant program worth $2.6 million promises to improve transportation for British Columbians with accessibility challenges by reducing maintenance costs for nearly 400 wheelchair-accessible taxis. The money will go toward 51 tax companies. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province ramps up funding for 51 companies operating wheelchair-accessible cabs

Grants worth $2.6 million help reduce maintenance for some 400 wheelchair-accessible taxis

Provincial grants worth $2.6 million promises to improve transportation for British Columbians with accessibility challenges.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming said the grants will help 51 tax companies across the province reduce maintenance costs for nearly 400 wheelchair-accessible taxis.

“Reducing the costs of maintaining wheelchair-accessible taxis will keep existing vehicles on the road in good condition and encourage more supply,” Fleming said. “It will also make it easier for companies to recruit and retain drivers for these vehicles, making sure more people will have access to these specialized taxis province-wide.”

The Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program Maintenance Rebate launched in January 2023.

“These rebates are clearing the financial barriers that have created a real challenge to expand access for people with disabilities,” Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, said. He added that more people will have reliable transportation because of the grants.

RELATED: B.C. announces new funds to offset costs of running wheelchair-accessible taxis

RELATED: LETTER Accessibility is not a luxury

READ ALSO: B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid disability services

Fleming’s ministry said in a release that government will launch additional programs to reduce the cost of operating, purchasing and converting wheelchair-accessible taxis and training drivers to better support passengers.

Neil Belanger, Chief Executive Officer of Indigenous Disability Canada/British Columbia Aboriginal Network on Disability Society, said the ability to access wheelchair-accessible taxis should never be a hit-and-miss endeavour.

“Inclusive and accessible communities always have access to reliable and accessible transportation for all people,” Belanger said. “The Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program, through its rebate initiative, is working to ensure that reality and, in doing so, recognizing the overwhelming contributions that persons with disabilities bring to all aspects of our communities.”

All 51 companies that applied received grants based on maintenance work already completed and the size of their respective wheelchair-accessible vehicle fleet. All eligible amounts that were requested were awarded.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico
Next story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week