Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

BC Assessment says the average single family home in Kimberley is valued at $266,000 as of July 1, 2017.

Following on the heels of 2017 property valuations released by BC Assessment, the Province announced today it is again raising the homeowner grant threshold, albeit slightly.

The 2018 grant has been raised to $1.65 million, ensuring the same percentage of British Columbians homes are below the threshold as in 2017. Last year’s threshold level was raised $400,000 to $1.6 million.

Eligible homeowners will still need to apply for the grant each year, and the home must be the owner’s principal residence in order to qualify. If approved, the grant will be automatically calculated on your property tax notice.

Depending on your age and where you live, the homeowner grant can vary:

$570 for the basic homeowner grant

$770 if the home is located in a northern or rural area

Up to $845 for homeowners who are 65 years or older, or the homeowner is a person with a disability

Up to $1,045 for homeowners who are 65 years or older, or the homeowner is a person with a disability if the home is in a northern or rural area

Other low-income owners, such as seniors or those with disabilities, can apply to supplement their grant if it’s been reduced or eliminated due to a higher assessed home value.

Homeowners may also be eligible to defer their property tax if they are 55 or older, or are financially supporting a dependent child.

According to the Province of B.C., they will reimburse municipalities for the full cost of the grant to ensure local revenues are not affected. Homeowner grants will return an estimated $825 million to British Columbians this year, and in the majority of communities, almost every home is valued below the threshold.

