Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be closed until at least Saturday afternoon due to extreme weather.

The ministry says it’s also planning avalanche control work Saturday, but that work is also weather dependent.

It says crews and equipment are standing by to clear the route once the avalanche control work is done.

The ministry says more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the stretch of highway in the last two days with no signs of it letting up.

Both Highway 1 and Highway 3 are potential alternate routes to and from the province’s Interior, but the ministry is warning drivers to expect “significant delays.”

It also says drivers should be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and to outfit their vehicles with proper winter tires.

The Canadian Press

Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Next story
Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate incident next to Maple Ridge Secondary

Just Posted

The RCMP logo. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A whole lot about Cars, again: Quadra Island Crime Report Feb 28- March 5

Forward Justin Gyori buries an empty net goal late in the third period, to give the Campbell River Storm a 4-1 victory Friday night and a three games to none series lead. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Storm’s timely penalty kill, quick markers give them 4-1 victory

Forwards Mitchell Finner, right, and Aodhan Hildebrandt take a face off during Game 1 of their North Division semi-final series. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Storm coach Rauser: even being up two games, “every game is important”

Local author and musician Jim Creighton reads from his book Mrs. Johnson and the Rabbit at Coho Books during Thursday, March 2’s CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Downtown Campbell River comes alive on an early March evening

Pop-up banner image