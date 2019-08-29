B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark. (B.C. government photo)

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

The provincial government is launching a new sexual violence prevention campaign aimed at reminding students and faculty on university campuses that sex without consent is rape.

The B.C.-wide initiative, announced Thursday, will include messaging across social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram, as well as through posters at popular bars and pubs and advertisements in campus newspapers and radio stations.

#METOO AT WORK: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

“Sexual assault and misconduct are serious and non-partisan issues,” Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said in a news release.

“Our government is committed to building on the efforts of MLAs on all sides of the legislature because working together means safer campuses in British Columbia for everyone.”

The new campaign comes more than two years since the province legislated mandatory sexual violence and misconduct policies at every post-secondary school in May 2017, and will cost $240,000 of the $760,000 in funding for such projects announced in June.

READ MORE: B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

The money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem, said Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to spend $200,000 on installing pre-fab washroom downtown

Toilet is designed to discourage vagrancy, withstand and deter vandalism and be easier to maintain

NIC’s future in Campbell River hopefully to include student housing

School currently working on next iteration of its strategic plan, council told

Young Storm team sets high expectations

Staff aim to promote players to higher leagues while winning games in Junior B

New look to North Island College’s Campbell River campus

New and returning North Island College students are invited to kick off… Continue reading

BC Hydro to conduct final test of Campbell River warning siren

BC Hydro will be doing a final test of the new sirens… Continue reading

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Most Read