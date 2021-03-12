The Situation Table idea brings agencies together to improve and direct services for vulnerable people. File photo

Province announces funding for Situation Table project

Grants to increase community safety, connect people to services in Campbell River

Campbell River’s Situation Table idea is moving forward after the province announced funding for the project.

The Province announced a $30,000 grant to create a community-based team of workers to deliver services to vulnerable community members. The Situation Table concept comes out of the provincial office of crime reduction and gang outreach. Representatives from health, public safety and social services meet regularly to identify vulnerable people in the community and work to help them receive the services they need.

The two leads on the project are Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Wayne Baier, who spoke to the Mirror about the idea in February, and KDC Health’s mobile outreach coordinator Leanne McIntee.

“We want to see all people, particularly those who are vulnerable and high risk, receive the right support and services they need, when they need them,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “By investing in creating these teams in communities throughout the province, we’re helping front-line workers rapidly connect with people in crisis, while freeing up police to focus on serious and organized criminal activity.”

The funding comes from the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General’s office of crime reduction and gang outreach. The office has invested over $1.1 million since 2017 for the tables across the province, and has earmarked $2400,000 for seven new communities this year.

“It’s important that when people need support, they receive the right kind of support,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. “This initiative will help free up police resources and ensure vulnerable people are getting the help they need here in Campbell River.”

Ten situation tables are currently operational in the province, and work is being done to bring 11 more online.

“We look forward to seeing the results of this funding that supports a local team to proactively connect people most in need with services. Over time, this will improve the lives of vulnerable people and, we hope, reduce the demand for emergency services in the downtown area. This will also allow police to focus on criminal activity, with overall benefits for our entire community,” said Campbell River mayor Andy Adams.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
