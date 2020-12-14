An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

The New Year will bring a new highway closure schedule for travellers heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region.

B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure announced on Monday, Dec. 14, that the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday beginning Jan. 5.

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project being paid for by the provincial and federal governments.

The closure shift comes after the project’s contractor Emil Anderson Construction launched an online survey on Nov. 23 asking residents for input on the closure times and announced on Nov. 26 that the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure would move to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. based on the survey’s results.

Thank you to everyone that participated in our survey. The majority of people requested us to change our closures to…

Posted by EAC Hwy 4 Kennedy Hill Project Updates on Thursday, November 26, 2020

The contractor’s announcement sparked confusion however as the ministry said no schedule changes had been approved or authorized and that the closure windows had not changed.

The ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement suggests it will indeed abide by the survey’s results.

“The new closure window follows input recently received from local residents, commercial operators and local stakeholders,” the ministry’s Dec. 14 announcement reads. “On-site geotechnical investigations determined that the safest time to blast is during daylight hours, to allow for safe and efficient removal of loose rock after each blast. Daytime blasting and scheduled road closures are expected to be required through spring 2021.”

The Tofino Long Beach chamber of commerce wrote a letter to the ministry in October urging for a change to the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. closure window because of the negative impacts that closure time was having on both businesses and residents.

The chamber’s executive director Jen Dart told the Westerly News on Monday that she was happy to see local voices heard.

“A daytime closure at any time is obviously going to continue to inconvenience West Coast residents, but the Chamber board is pleased that the ministry took our members’ concerns seriously and acted on them. We hope this type of communication and collaboration can continue for the duration of the project,” Dart said.

The Ucluelet chamber of commerce had supported Tofino’s push for a change and also expressed gratitude for the shift.

“While the change in time poses issues for some businesses, it benefits the majority, so we’re happy that our voices were heard and considered,” Ucluelet chamber of commerce executive director Laurie Filgiano told the Westerly.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Survey swirls up confusion around Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

READ MORE: Tofino chamber says Hwy. 4 closure schedule hurting businesses and residents

READ MORE: Timeline pushed back for Tofino-Ucluelet highway construction project

Tofino,Transportationucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?
Next story
British Columbians urged to prevent fires involving holiday decorations

Just Posted

The Campbell River Mirror team is on the lookout for great holiday displays and sharing them with the community. Let us know where to look and your house could end up in one of our videos online at campbellrivermirror.com or in the pages of a paper between now and the end of the year. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 1

We’re on the hunt for Capbell River’s best holiday displays of 2020. Where should we go next?

The Campbell River Art Gallery has been transformed into a Fine Arts Sale until Dec. 22, featuring work from artists from all over Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Campbell River Art Gallery
Campbell River Art Gallery transformed into Fine Arts Sale until Dec. 22

Sale made up of ‘thoughtfully selected, high quality fine art’ by Vancouver Island artists

Wildlife tour operators and many other tourism-based businesses have taken a major economic hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry isn't projected to fully rebound until sometime in 2023. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River tourism taking a huge hit due to COVID-19

Hotel occupancy numbers haven’t decreased as much as other areas, however

A home of Murphy Street was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, but all five occupants managed to get to safety thanks to working smoke detectors, according to Campbell River Fire. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire/Twitter
Five safe after fire rips through Murphy Street home

Working smoke alarms save lives,’ read the post on Twitter Saturday morning from the fire department

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lockdown with a strict bylaw that requires members to seek permissions before entering or leaving the reserve. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehatis continues its COVID-19 outbreak battle with new cases, recoveries and strict bylaws

Infectious Disease Bylaw revokes membership privileges of those found breaking COVID-19 protocol

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Rev. Gerry Michalski at Soul Sanctuary, left, in Winnipeg is photographed with Julia and Kevin Garratt prior to their recording of their Blue Christmas service Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Garratts spent thirty years working in China on humanitarian and social projects until one day they were taken into custody and spent the following two years in a Chinese prison. Blue Christmas services are subdued, low key services for those struggling with grief during the holidays, and this year they’re being held online due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘So much loss:’ Blue Christmas services go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Islington United Church in Toronto held a 45-minute online Blue Christmas last Wednesday with 50 participants

Most Read