A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook

Province announces $6 million in Search and Rescue funding

Second consecutive year which funding was provided by the province

For the second year in a row, the provincial government is providing funding to ensure Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) and volunteers are on scene when needed.

The province announced nearly $6 million in funding province wide to Search and Rescue programs. The annual funding is part of a one of a kind agreement between the province of B.C. and the B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA). B.C. is the only province in Canada to have such an agreement with these groups. Prior to this, the province had given out $33 million in grants to provincial GSAR programs in the previous six years.

Funding provided to the BCSARA will be distributed to the nearly 80 GSAR groups within B.C. This funding allows groups the opportunity to purchase life-saving equipment, training, protective gear for volunteers and administration costs.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says the funding that groups such as Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) received is vital.

“Whether as a local or a tourist, the North Island is a beautiful destination. People come to visit and explore our forests and trails from all over the world,” Babchuk said. “I’m glad our government is providing funding to the Campbell River Search and Rescue, so they can continue their critical work helping people who are lost or in distress.”

A large majority of funding to Search and Rescue groups comes in the form of fundraising. Events, like an upcoming fundraising hike up Ripple Rock, generate much needed income for the Search and Rescue to continue their efforts.

READ MORE: $80,000 for Search and Rescue hall in Campbell River

Campbell RiverProvincial GovernmentSearch and Rescue

