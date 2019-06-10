The provincial government has announced a $157-million project to build a new prison to replace the existing one in Nanaimo. (NEWS BULLETIN photo)

Province announces $157-million project to replace Nanaimo jail

Site clearing to begin this summer adjacent to current prison location

The provincial government has announced a $157-million project to build a new prison to replace the existing one in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Correctional Centre will be replaced, with a new facility to be contructed by 2023 next to the current location at Brannen Lake, according to a B.C. government press release.

“NCC and the therapeutic community within it have an impressive history of changing lives for the better, and that’s a testament to the hard work of both staff and people in our custody,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, in the release. “We envision a new centre that will better support staff and enhance NCC’s unique, effective programs.”

The province posted a request for qualifications for proponents to design and build the new facility. Approximately 1,000 construction jobs are expected to be created and site clearing will start this summer.

The ministry noted that the new centre will maintain the 190-room capacity of the current facility, including 60 rooms for secure custody. There will also be a new 12-room unit for short-term custody for women.

story continues below

Farnworth, in the press release, pointed to the Nanaimo Correctional Centre’s Guthrie Therapeutic Community and vocational and education partnerships with Vancouver Island University. The new correctional centre will “offer modernized spaces for educational, vocational, certified trades and rehabilitative programming.”

The province promises collaboration with the Snuneymuxw and Snaw-Naw-As First Nations to cupport culturally responsive programming.

Jinny Sims, minister of citizens’ services, said in the release that “replacing NCC will bring major regional economic benefits” and noted that it’s estimated work will provide approximately 650 direct and 275 indirect jobs, plus nearly 100 spinoff jobs associated with spending by those workers.

“Greenlighting NCC’s replacement is great news for construction jobs here in Nanaimo and a complement to the life-changing programs NCC’s team delivers,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Nanaimo, in the release.

The ministry says it will be “business as usual” at the existing Nanaimo Correctional Centre as far as work routines and daily lives of individuals.

The release notes that the NCC was originally built as a reform school in 1953.

READ ALSO: B.C. solicitor general tours Nanaimo prison


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada ‘closely following’ reports of attacks on journalists in Russia: Freeland
Next story
Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire

Fire burning in dense forest and mountainous terrain

Petitioners concede no conflict against Strathcona Regional District director

Case had brought several Cortes Island issues to a halt at regional district since January

Strathcona Regional District looks at water feasibility study on Quadra Island

Regional district will also be applying for funding to help with study for Quathiaski area

Strathcona Regional District holds off on Gorge aquaculture response for now

Staff will prepare a report to go to committee before responding to residents’ correspondence

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Province announces $157-million project to replace Nanaimo jail

Site clearing to begin this summer adjacent to current prison location

Most Read