A speed camera at an intersection in Surrey, which was activated by the B.C. government on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

A handful of B.C. intersections now have new cameras that target leadfoot drivers with tickets for speeding and running through red lights.

Five new cameras were activated Monday, according to the ministry of public safety, with 30 more to be installed between now and next spring. Each camera has warning signs set up ahead of the intersections.

The cameras clock the speed of each vehicle that goes through the intersection, even on a green light, and automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding. The ministry has not detailed the exact speed threshold that will spark a ticket.

The cameras will also take images of vehicles that drive through a red light.

The first five locations include Boundary Road at the Kingsway in Burnaby, West King Edward Avenue at Granville Street in Vancouver, Kingsway at Victoria Drive in Vancouver, 152nd Street at King George Boulevard in Surrey and Lougheed Highway at Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows.

The latest speed detection systems follow the province’s phase in of red-light cameras in August 2018.

Those cameras operate 24-7, and can ticket drivers that run red lights. B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth found himself defending the system after it was compared to photo radar, a program that ended in 2001 and involved cameras detecting speeders in unmarked vans.

The 35 intersections chosen to include automated speed enforcement is based off speed and crash data from the 140 intersections that currently have red-light cameras, which are set to monitor speed but do not have the automation to send out tickets.

According to the data, an average of 10,500 vehicles were caught going at least 30 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit each year between 2012 and 2016.

