Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Full driver doors will be installed on the double deckers, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province. According to BC Transit the project is expected to cost $6.5 million. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit is adding new protections for its bus drivers.

Full driver doors will be installed on double-decker buses, regular 40-foot buses and medium-duty buses across the province in a $6.5-million project.

READ ALSO: Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

The doors are a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base. The door’s windows can be adjusted to account for sight lines based on a driver’s preferred seat position.

BC Transits said Tuesday it expects all replacement and expansion buses to be installed with the full driver doors, the first of which are set to arrive later this year.

READ ALSO: Update: BC Transit driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault

In early 2020, the process will begin to retrofitting 650 buses in the provincial fleet.

Other measures to protect drivers and passengers include security cameras, driver training to diffuse potentially hostile situations, partnerships with first responders, and a radio system on buses.