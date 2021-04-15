Eagle nesting trees are protected in Campbell River, but only certain trees have the designation. File photo

Eagle nesting trees are protected in Campbell River, but only certain trees have the designation. File photo

Protecting Campbell River’s nesting trees lets eagles and humans coexist

Specific trees can be added to the list provided they meet criteria

A seaside home with a view is desirable to more than just humans.

That can also describe the ideal nesting sites for bald eagles. Unfortunately, it can be hard to make room for both humans and eagles along the waterfront, something the City of Campbell River has been attempting to reconcile with their bald eagle nesting tree development permit area.

The trees are identified to the city, which sends a biologist to collect data on the tree and potentially add it to a list of identified trees in the city.

“They have to have had a nest in the past, even if they don’t currently have a nest, they would still be designated bald eagle nest trees with the city,” explained Terri Martin, environmental specialist with the city.

After they’re identified, the trees are given a 60-metre buffer zone are placed on a publicly-available map of the community.

“The idea is is that no habitat is to be removed from that,” Martin said. “These development permit Areas, sometimes we talk about how they protect habitat. I want to be very cautious about that, because we do our best to protect the integrity of the nest tree, but the development permit process is a harm reduction measure. Generally, after development there’s less habitat there than there was before the development started, that’s just the way it is.”

“Our main goal is… to make sure that the construction itself doesn’t disturb nesting birds,” he added.

Recently a group of trees were cut down on a lot up for development near the shoreline in Campbell River. Neighbours voiced their concerns to the Mirror about the status of those trees and the fact that they had been used by eagles for perching. However, under the city’s official community plan (OCP), only trees that have been or are currently used by bald eagles for nesting are protected.

“I know the trees that you’re talking about, and I have no doubt that they were valuable trees on some level for perching,” Martin said. “Unfortunately, they are outside of any 60 metre development permit areas. There’s nothing I can do about that.”

“I wish I could,” he added.

The buffer is to the benefit of both the eagles and humans, since many eagle nesting trees are already damaged and can be a hazard to people down below.

“Bald eagle nest trees tend to be pretty big trees… they often already have a flaw, like a dead top, a thinning crown. That means that there may be a certain level of hazard associated with these trees… One of the things I want the biologist to do is look at what would happen if there was whole tree failure, if it just blew over in the wind with the root mass tipped up. We don’t want to see any targets within that falling distance area,” Martin said.

Currently, the map of bald eagle nesting trees is tied to the city’s OCP, which means that anytime there is a new tree added to the list there needs to be an amendment to the OCP. However, Martin said that they are moving towards separating the two documents, which would simplify the process of getting more trees added to the list.

Ultimately, the goal is to make it so people and eagles can live in the same space without infringing on each other’s territory.

“There’s about 30 breeding pairs in Campbell River and they’re territorial, so we can’t just jam them in one spot,” Martin said. “It helps developers by providing that information ahead of time. We have a pretty good handle on what trees are where… We’re liquidating nesting habitat pretty quickly. There are some concerns about that.”

“There’s a lot of competition for the marine shore,” he added.

RELATED: Campbell River’s great blue heron habitat protection process moves forward

Campbell River seeking eagle tree protection


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverdevelopmentLocal NewsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online
Next story
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Just Posted

Eagle nesting trees are protected in Campbell River, but only certain trees have the designation. File photo
Protecting Campbell River’s nesting trees lets eagles and humans coexist

Specific trees can be added to the list provided they meet criteria

Some members of city council say the current plan for rebuilding the library isn’t in the community’s best interest, but the majority of council say it should go forward as is, so the motion to reexamine it was defeated. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Re-examination of plan for new Campbell River library narrowly voted down by council

‘I haven’t heard one argument that does make sense for why that has to be the location’

A welcoming ceremony was held at the meeting of the SRD board April 14, where gifts were exchanged between KCFN Director Kevin Jules (left) and SRD Chair Brad Unger (right) to mark the historic occasion. Photo Submitted
KCFN officially joins SRD as full member

‘For KCFN, this has been a long journey and a long time coming’ says SRD board member Kevin Jules

Fish processing workers fillet farm-raised salmon in Surrey B.C. Photo courtesy BCSFA
Discovery Islands salmon farm removal impacts jobs in B.C.’s Lower Mainland: report

The City of Surrey is the hub of the salmon farming industry in Metro Vancouver

Island Heath has issued an overdose advisory for Campbell River. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. File photo
Overdose advisory issued for Campbell River

People using drugs advised to protect themselves

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Trudeau government has agreed with the Senate that Canadians suffering solely from grievous and irremediable mental illnesses should be entitled to receive medical assistance in dying — but not for another two years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick photo)
Self-advocates ‘sad, scared, angry’ over revisions to assisted-death legislation

Bill C-7 was expanded to include access to medically assisted death for non-terminal conditions

Rendering of the community and cultural centre planned to be built on the site of the former residential school building in Lower Post. (Screenshot/Province of BC YouTube channel)
Lower Post residential school building to be demolished, replaced with cultural centre

Project to be funded by federal and provincial governments, Daylu Dena Council

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Industry, union leaders seek balance on old-growth preservation

Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core. (Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ downtown for hours Wednesday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

Legendary broadcaster Bernie Pascall is among in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. (PQB News file photo)
Island broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall named to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Pascall named by Football Reporters of Canada as inductee in the 2021 class in the media category

Most Read