Proposed hotel on Old Island Highway in Campbell River gets its zoning

Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

A proposed new hotel for the Old Island Highway near Hidden Harbour has finally gotten its zoning approved.

The developer was looking to change the zoning of the two-acre property at 220 Island Highway South from RM-3 – the designation used for medium to high-rise apartment complexes – to C-6 so they could build a hotel.

The rezoning application was given first and second reading back at the June 11 meeting of city council and a public hearing was held July 16.

It was set to be given third reading at the July 30 meeting, but was instead deferred pending further discussions between the developer and the city in regards to a land transaction that would see the developer excused from being required to make road improvements on the other side of the highway.

Since the property is “hooked” – meaning it spans across the roadway to the oceanfront – the developer would normally be required to make any improvements on both sides of the road before being approved, but there’s a possibility that an agreement can be reached that would see the city acquire the oceanfront portion of the property in exchange for a section of the Pinecrest right-of-way.

There were also restrictions being discussed for what type of development would be allowed on the site, since the C-6 designation has other allowable uses, as well.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield didn’t understand the delay, because he didn’t think simply changing the zoning to allow for the possibility of a future hotel shouldn’t be contingent on how much land would be changing hands before the actual development occurs.

Director of planning Peter Wipper said that unless these types of agreements are in place prior to rezoning, “there’s no ability for the city to go back and require dedication or any legal instrument on title,” such as restrictive covenants on what kind of development can occur.

For example, when the rezoning was given third reading last week, it was only approved contingent on a restrictive covenant being placed on the land prohibiting the use of an RV park, which would normally also fall under the acceptable uses for a property zoned C-6. A standalone “liquor primary facility” would also be permitted in that zoning, so a covenant is also being added saying any licensed facility on the property will only be permitted if it is “ancillary to the primary use of a hotel.”

Staff was also recommending the applicant be required to dedicate 466 sq.m of the property for highway improvements, which would allow for a future roundabout to be constructed for the purposes of allowing entry to a future city-owned public parking lot on the Pinecrest right-of-way as well as an opportunity for people to make a safe U-turn somewhere between Rockalnd and 1st Avenue, as that is a long stretch of road with no side streets people can use to turn around.

The applicant, however, argued that a roundabout at that location is unnecessary, as it has already been determined that Pinecrest can’t be extended down to the highway due to the slope of the bank, a proposed city-owned lot on the Pinecrest right-of-way could be made unnecessary with an agreement in place allowing some public parking spaces on the hotel property, and a U-Turn route for people would be better placed somewhere further south, as 1st Avenue is only 500 m away from that location.

The applicant also claimed that 466 sq.m of the property would amount to 10 per cent of the lot’s usable area, since much of the property is steep slope that can’t be developed. The owner feels that’s an unreasonable amount to give away, especially since five per cent was already dedicated to the city for highway improvements back in 2006.

Council ended up agreeing with the applicant that the land dedication request was unreasonable, electing to lower the amount to 251.7 sq.m to allow for future road work, such as widening the highway to create a left-hand turn lane.

The proposal now moves on to the development permitting stage and will come back before council before construction can begin.