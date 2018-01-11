Property values increase an average of 18 per cent in Campbell River

Campbell Riverites living in the city can expect an 18 per cent increase on average of property values over 2016 and rural Campbell Riverites will see an average increase of 16 per cent.

The 2018 assessment notices were mailed out at the beginning of the month by BC Assessment and reflect the market value of the property as of July 1, 2017. You can also find them online.

On Vancouver island 369,000 properties were evaluated.

“The majority of residential home owners within the region can expect an increase in their assessment in the 10 per cent to 25 per cent range as compared to last year’s assessment,” said Tina Ireland, assessor, in a news release. “The market has remained strong across the island and across property types. The residential strata market has been particularly robust with assessments increasing 15 per cent to 35 per cent in many areas.”

In Campbell River the average property value increased from $303,000 to $356,000. The average property value in the surrounding area increased from $312,000 to $363,000, or 25 per cent.

On the Island, Ucluelet saw the biggest change in property value, up from $290,000 to $366,000 or 26 per cent. Not far behind was the District of Metchosin where the average property values increased from $574,000 to $716,000.

The Village of Zeballos was the only area on the Island that saw an average decrease in property value of four per cent, down from $89,000 to $85,000.

“Property owners can find a lot of information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2017 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” said Ireland.

She added that it is important to understand that an increase in property value does not necessarily translate to an increase in property taxes.

“How your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes,” she explained.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. fire crews return home after month-long wildfire battle
Next story
Lawsuit claims B.C. hockey players caused $200,000 in damage to Squamish hotel

Just Posted

Bagpipes and buzzsaws gets go-ahead from council

Campbell River Salmon Festival is about to get even louder

City of Campbell River wants its share of cannabis tax money

City forecasts increase costs due to marijuana legalization, needs money to deal with those

‘Our stories shouldn’t go to our graves with us’

Bev Sellars hopes her Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residency encourages more people to share their realities

Right to choose comes to City of Campbell River washrooms

‘Self-identification is the only criterion required to determine which washroom a person uses’

Campbell River RCMP make two arrests after violent hotel room invasion

Police call violent ‘home invasion’ a targeted attack

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Snow is possible over Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and Inland Vancouver Island

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Most Read