Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car

Nanaimo RCMP says it arrested a prolific offender after he was found snoozing in a stolen car.

Jackson Filgate, 34, a “well-known prolific offender from Nanaimo,” was found asleep in a Chevrolet Aveo, with a large number of stolen items at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

An officer noticed Filgate parked in the Shenton and Labieux roads area.

“Upon further inspection, the officer noted the driver’s door to be slightly ajar,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The officer then found Filgate inside, fast asleep. The officer ran the plate attached to the [vehicle] and found it to be stolen and the vehicle reported stolen from Nanaimo, just three days prior. Filgate’s name was run through police databases, and it was noted he was prohibited from being in any vehicle without the registered owner’s consent.”

Filgate was arrested and among the items found in the car were a security jacket thought to be stolen from a vehicle in Port Alberni, dozens of pieces of ID, tools, alcohol and break-in instruments. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Langford area, said O’Brien.

Filgate faces 15 charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of break-in tools, breach of probation and theft of mail. In addition, O’Brien said a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine was allegedly found on Filgate and he also faces charges drug charges.

“The officers have a lot of work ahead of them as they attempt to sort out where and from who the items were stolen. Many of the tools and items found have no identifying markers which makes it that more difficult to determine where they were stolen from,” O’Brien said.

