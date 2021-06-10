Pro-forestry supporters move in on anti-old-growth logging rally

Members of Campbell River’s city council, like Coun. Charlie Cornfield (left) and Coun. Ron Kerr (right), joined pro-forestry counter-protestors at an anti-Old Growth logging protest held in downtown Campbell River June 10 outside MLA Michele Babchuk’s office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A planned protest in downtown Campbell River against the logging of old-growth forests on Vancouver Island and in support of the blockades in the Fairy Creek area in southern Vancouver Island was co-opted by Campbell River-based pro-forestry supporters, including city councillors.

The rally in support of protecting old growth forests from logging was set for June 10 but was joined by pro-logging industry supporters who marched to MLA Michele Babchuk’s office to show their support for forestry jobs.

More to come…

