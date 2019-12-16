Private cannabis retailer to open Campbell River location in early 2020

Muse Cannabis to start renovations on Willow Point location in January: spokesperson

A look inside the Muse Cannabis location on Granville Street in Vancouver. A company spokesperson said construction is expected to start in the new year on its Campbell River location. Alistair Bird Photography

Campbell River could soon see a brick and mortar alternative to BC Cannabis.

Muse Cannabis is expected to begin renovations on its Willow Point location in early January, a company spokesperson said.

The private retailer received approval from the City of Campbell River in January 2019 to open a location in the Discovery Foods plaza near Coastal Community on the South Island Highway. It jumped through a final provincial hurdle in April.

Muse also has plans for locations in Courtenay and New Westminster.

In early April, Mike McKee, Muse’s chief financial officer, told the Mirror that the renovation would cost around $400,000.

“We’ll be doing some pretty extensive tenant improvements,” he said. “We really want to have a premium offering and a beautiful space, so we’re investing a significant amount of money to make the brand come alive.”

The company expects to open its Campbell River location in March 2020.

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s first government-operated cannabis store opens in Campbell River

RELATED: Cannabis edibles could hit shelves later this month

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.