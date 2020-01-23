Prices for recreational cannabis dropped by seven per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, largely due to holiday sale pricing, according to Statistics Canada. (Black Press Media File) Prices for recreational cannabis dropped by seven per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, largely due to holiday sale pricing, according to Statistics Canada. (Black Press Media File)

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

British Columbians spent more on gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food, but less on recreational marijuana in December 2019, according to new inflation numbers from Statistics Canada.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2 per cent in December 2019 compared to December 2018. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose two per cent, the smallest gain since November 2018.

Gasoline prices in December 2019 were 7.4 per cent higher than the same month the previous year, as energy prices as a whole rose 5.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

RELATED: B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

Mortgage interests also rose six per cent on a year-over-year basis, as one of the top factors in the overall increase. The price of fresh vegetables also rose by 1.5 per cent. This said, the increase has actually slowed down when compared to December 2018, when lettuce price rose following an E. coli outbreak.

Higher cannabis inventories contributed to falling prices for recreational cannabis. Compared to December 2018, they dropped by seven per cent in December 2019, largely due to holiday sale pricing.

Demand for the product has certainly risen. In 2018, 5.03 million Canadians aged 15 and over reported consuming cannabis, with 718,176 reporting daily use. In 2014, the figure was 4.36 million, with 621,188 reporting daily use. As of 2018, the latest available year for data, the federal government recorded 1,601 licensed sources of cannabis for domestic production and a total of 17 licensed retail stores, figures that have gone up since.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP to focus on domestic violence awareness and prevention

One of the most disturbing crimes that officers deal with in the… Continue reading

Willow Point Elementary needs your vote

Library initiative vying for prize money in Follett Challenge

Friday is the deadline for students to get Bowl for Breath registration in

Calling all students – the 32nd Cystic Fibrosis Bowl for Breath needs… Continue reading

Citizen birders contribute to 120th annual Christmas Bird Count

Species tallied in Campbell River, Cortes and Quadra Islands and Port McNeill

Campbell River Museum hits the 15 year mark for its Used Book Sale

Book donations are now being accepted and can be brought to the Museum’s back door off of 4th Ave

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

B.C.-based Coulson Aviation C-130 crashes in Australia

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

New nasal spray launched in Canada to combat hypoglycemic shock in diabetics

Baqsimi is a nasal spray contains three milligrams of glucagon

Prices for recreational marijuana in B.C. down from a year ago

New inflation figures show gasoline, housing and certain kinds of food cost more

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Rainfall warning issued for east Vancouver Island

Warning issued for area from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Most Read