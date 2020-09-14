Sign outside Chemainus Secondary School that’s indicative of our changing times, with safeguards in place to protect students from COVID. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

Chemainus photographer Ashley Marston has been capturing images of her family daily for the last six years as part of an ongoing project she calls ‘A Daily Occurrence.’

“I have felt that it is not only my job as their mother and as a documentarian to capture the happy moments of our life as a family of five, but also to photograph the challenging ones,” she explained.

And these times with the current COVID-19 pandemic certainly fall into the challenging category.

Marston had intended to take a photo of son Noah inside Chemainus Secondary School while wearing a mask during the first day of school this year, with fellow students walking around him in the hallway. She was going to slow down the shutter speed on her camera down so Noah would be sharp and in focus while the other students would be blurred from movement.

But access to the school is currently blocked to adults due to COVID and Marston had to come up with an alternate plan.

“Instead, we tried to bring the same concept outside the school and ended up with this image, still powerful,” she indicated.

In addition to the photograph, Marston took to social media with the following observations:

“It is this generation that shapes who we are about to become. It is this generation that will lead and educate us. I kept our future leader home with me for seven months while the whole world changed. He watched what was happening outside his door on a TV screen from his couch, eating ramen noodles and playing his guitar.

“He feels passionately about things happening in our world. He questions the leaders’ decisions, he thinks differently than you or I do, he challenges the system, he is empathetic, he is sensitive, he is educated and he’s trying to find his way in this insane world. His life will be split up into two chapters – before the pandemic and after. The young adults of today will always remember the way things were and the moment things changed.

“But today I sent him to school, masked, and still unsure if we made the right decision. But it’s time. It’s time to get them off the couch and into the classroom to start making waves, to start making changes and shape a new world.”

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Powerful photo of Noah Marston on his first day of school this year at Chemainus Secondary School that puts the current situation revolving around the pandemic into a clear perspective. (Photo by Ashley Marston)

Previous story
VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope
Next story
RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Just Posted

West Vancouver Island school district saw 70 per cent students return back to school

SD84 will also continue to support students who opt for remote learning

Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire Sunday night

Fire contained to second floor of downtown building

RCMP: Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Most school zones are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Road work along Brewster Lake Road from Sept. 14 to 16

Drivers can expect delays between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

Most Read