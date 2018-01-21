Power outages in Campbell River region after last nights storm

The power was out for many residents in the area this morning. Map via BCHydro

Stormy weather across the region has knocked out the power for many in the Campbell River region this morning.

According to BCHydro’s website, 13, 551 people on the North Island lost their power in the early hours of the morning today.

Crews in Campbell River just now fixed a downed wire north of York Rd. that was affecting 1,831 residences.

The power is also out west of Homewood Rd. but east of Gold River, south of Island Hwy. to north of 9th Ave. affecting 1,561 people. According to the BCHydro website the cause of that outage has yet to be determined but crews are investigating.

Most of Quadra Island is also without power according to the outage map, BC Hydro is reporting 783 customers affected.

Power outages have been reported in 15 other areas around the city and regional district. To find out more about their status go here.

