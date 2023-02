A power outage affecting downtown Port Hardy is expected to last until 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. Photo courtesy BC Hydro

Part of downtown Port Hardy is out of power on Wednesday morning, including the Gazette office.

The outage is due to planned work on BC Hydro equipment. Power is expected to be back on at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 22). The outage has affected 135 customers between Hastings St., Rupert St., Gibraltar St., and the waterfront.

The crew is onsite.

More information can be found at the BC Hydro website.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

power outages