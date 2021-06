Outage estimated to be fixed by 10 a.m., June 23

A power outage is affecting parts of southwest Quadra Island.

The outage, first reported on June 22 at 11:30 p.m., includes Yaculta and areas to its south. A wire is down south of Cape Mudge Rd., west of Irene Rd., resulting in power disruption to 92 customers, according to BC Hydro.

A crew is now on site to address the issue.

Power is estimated to return by 10 a.m., on June 23.