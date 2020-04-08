Power out in downtown Campbell River: BC Hydro

BC Hydro is reporting that power is out for more than 400 customers

According to BC Hydro, power is out for more than 400 Campbell River customers following a car accident this morning. BC Hydro Screenshot

More than 450 people are without power in Campbell River this morning, according to BC Hydro.

Power is out between Spit and Homewood Roads to the north and south, and between Redwood and Dogwood streets to the west and east.

BC Hydro said the power has been off cine just before 9 a.m. this morning. A crew is on-site and the estimated time for the power to come back on is 3:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is a motor vehicle accident.

