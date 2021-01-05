Power out for over 2,000 in Campbell River

Power was out for much of Campbell River and surrounding areas on Jan. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy BC Hydro.

BC Hydro is reporting over 2,000 customers are without power in Campbell River thanks to a windstorm that hit the Island on Tuesday.

Approximately 2,123 customers were affected on the south half of the city, according to the BC Hydro outage map. The outage occurred at 12:27 p.m., and as of 12:45 no cause had been determined, or crew assigned to the outage.

Power was also out north of Brewster Lake Road, affecting 151 customers. Another outage along Highway 28 affected 68 customers.

Around 2,395 customers south of Jubliee Parkway have also lost power, according to BC Hydro.

Outages covered Quadra Island as well on Tuesday afternoon, due to the same weather event, with 1,471 customers listed as affected.

This story has been updated.

