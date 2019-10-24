The Powell River Queen will undergo scheduled maintenance from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

Powell River Queen to undergo scheduled maintenance

Bowen Queen will run Quadra Island-Campbell River route Nov. 3-16

Ferry users will notice a different vessel on the Quadra Island-Campbell River route at the beginning of November.

On Nov. 3, the Powell River Queen will be removed from service for scheduled maintenance, according to a BC Ferries service notice. The Bowen Queen will take over the route from the 3:05 p.m. sailing from Quathiaski Cove through Nov. 16.

There will be limited over-height space on the route.

“Due to the deck configuration of the Bowen Queen there is limited over height space and all vehicles over 6’8” in height will be sorted to the over height lanes to maximize loading capacity,” the notice said. “Customers may notice a change to lane assignments both in the terminal and on the ship; the maximum width for this vessel is 10 feet.”

The Powell River Queen was built in 1965 in Victoria.

