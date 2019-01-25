Veterinary technicians at VCA Canada Island Animal Hospital treat two bald eagles after a spate of poisonings in North Cowichan earlier this month. (Submitted)

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

The prognosis is good for six bald eagles that were found poisoned in the Cowichan Valley earlier this month.

According to Robyn Radcliffe, general manager at The Raptors in North Cowichan, the birds are expected to survive, and should be released in the near future.

“We’ve tabled their release for another few days,” Radcliffe said on Thursday afternoon. “We were hoping for the weekend, but they are not quite ready.”

READ MORE: 12 poisoned eagles found in Cowichan Valley

One bird might be ready to go on Sunday or Monday, depending on how she heals from her treatment. The birds will probably be released one or two at a time, Radcliffe added.

“It all depends on what their needs are and where they are at with recovery,” she said.

The six surviving eagles were among 12 that were found suffering from poisoning between Jan. 16 and 19 in an area of North Cowichan around Herd Road. The other six were dead when they were found. No further victims have been discovered since last Saturday.

The birds are believed to have fed off the carcass of a euthanized farm animal that was not properly disposed of. An investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is underway. Conservation officers were not available for comment on Thursday.

Anyone who finds a dead or sick eagle should contact the Raptor Rescue Society at 778-936-0732.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School trustees consider future funding formula changes
Next story
MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Campbell River students push city for solar-powered street lamps

Petition asks city to replace street lights to save money and reduce pollution

Campbell River literary festival again features top authors, newcomers

Dr. Brian Goldman will be among the writers at Words on the Water this March

Shelter Point reaps rewards for artisanal whisky distilled from local grain

Oyster River-based company takes home crop of medals at Canadian Whisky Awards

Storm part ways with head coach Cam Basarab

Former associate Mike Wilson takes over behind the Campbell River bench

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

With spring being just around the corner, ice wine makers are hoping for a cold snap

Women’s Week, February Family Fun set for Mount Washington

Fat biking gaining popularity at resort

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

UPDATE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Most Read