Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Campbell River high school

Staff at Carihi High School have sent out a notice to parents on Feb. 18 informing them of positive COVID-19 tests within the school community.

The days of potential exposure were Feb. 10, 11 and/or 16, according to the letter sent out to parents. The individuals who tested positive are isolating and are being followed up on by the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

“Island Health has completed contact tracing at the school to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” the letter reads.

The school will phone staff and students that Island Health identifies as needing to self isolate. Those that do not receive a phone call are to continue attending school and monitor for symptoms as usual.

“Island Health has completed contact tracing and, out of an abundance of caution, a PE class has been asked to self-isolate until March 2. All of the members of that class have been notified and public health will be following up with them to provide further information and support,” reads the statement from the school.

For privacy reasons, Island Health is unable to disclose any specific details on the exposure.

This is the third positive test at the high school. The first was in late September, and the second between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

