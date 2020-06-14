Gary Ritchie is still missing after his boat was found washed ashore in the Johnstone Strait. Image supplied

Port McNeill man remains missing after boat found washed ashore in Johnstone Strait

Gary Ritchie was last seen leaving Port McNeill June 7 on a 35-foot-long wooden boat

The search for a missing Port McNeill man continues.

According to RCMP, Gary Ritchie, 71, was last seen Sunday, June 7, leaving the Port McNeill docks in a 35-foot-long wooden boat, towing a 12-foot aluminum skiff.

The wooden boat was found washed ashore on West Cracroft Island on June 9 by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre. There was no sign of the operator. At the time, it was unknown who the boat belonged to, but through investigating, authorities now believe the boat is Ritchie’s.

The aluminum skiff was located by air search and rescue about one mile east near the Sophia Islands.

Ritchie has not been located and officials believe he has fallen overboard.

While the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Unit was able to make some patrols on June 10th in more favourable weather, they found no sign of Ritchie.

The Port McNeill RCMP is asking anyone in that area of the Johnstone Strait to “remain vigilant” for Ritchie.

missing person

