David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)

David Daniel Bird is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP. The 43-year old is facing multiple violent offences. (RCMP PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP search for man wanted for multiple offences

David Daniel Bird is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement and other charges

Police in Port Alberni are looking for a man wanted for multiple violent offences.

Port Alberni RCMP have asked for the public’s assistance in finding David Daniel Bird, 43, who is wanted for robbery, forcible confinement, break and enter and assault with a weapon.

Bird is 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, 75 kilograms (170 pounds), has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police say Bird should be considered armed and dangerous, and if observed should not be approached. Instead, call the Port Alberni RCMP At 250-723-2424.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association
Next story
Bacteria harvested from B.C.’s coastline fight COVID-19 in a new and exciting way

Just Posted

Ariana Bortoletto, born on Jan. 1 at the Campbell River Hospital was the community’s first baby born this year. Photo courtesy Brenden Bortoletto
Campbell River’s New Year’s baby comes two weeks early

BC Hydro’s former John Hart penstock corridor and the pedestrian crossing that leads to the Elk Falls suspension bridge. All trails leading to the suspension bridge will be closed Jan. 24 to 27. BC Hydro photo
Access to Elk Falls Suspension Bridge to be closed for four days

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people were without power in January, 2022. Photo courtesy SRD
Workshops to help build extreme temperature resiliency in North Island

A new program to help divert food waste from landfills is coming this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Municipal compost pickup coming to Campbell River