RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police say they don’t believe the public to be at risk in the wake of incident before March 10

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a sexual assault investigation.

On the morning of March 10, Port Alberni RCMP officers received a report that a woman walking in the Third Avenue and Mar Street area had accepted a ride from an unknown man and had been sexually assaulted a few days previously.

Accoridng to RCMP, an investigation was immediately launched and investigators have been working to establish related locations, travel routes and potential CCTV footage to advance the investigation.

The RCMP say there are aware of some “social media discussion and allegations” about the incident online.

“We want to assure the public that we strongly believe this incident to be targeted and the general public is not at risk,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP detachment.

Dionne asked residents to continue personal safety practices and offered the following safety advice:

  • Don’t accept rides from strangers.
  • Share your travel routes with friends and family and let them know when you will arrive.
  • Carry a phone and call 911 if you feel threatened.
  • Travel on well lit routes, avoid shortcuts and secluded locations and walk with a friend whenever possible.

Port Alberni RCMP officers may be canvassing residents and businesses for video surveillance in the upcoming days. Investigators want to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area of Third Ave and Mar Street in the days leading up to March 10 and saw anything suspicious, or victims of a similar incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Officials had a ‘flagrant’ disregard for Meng’s rights, her lawyers tell court
Next story
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours organization, which operates its Bears of Bute Inlet wildlife viewing facility in Orford Bay, will be opening a new Homalco Adventure Centre in Campbell River this spring. Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours
Homalco First Nation to expand operations by opening new Adventure Centre in Campbell River

Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours, an a 20-year-old Indigenous community-owned business, will… Continue reading

Christine Spice with M.C. Wright and Associates Ltd. holds a spool of kelp seed ready for planting. Photo courtesy NIC
North Island College helping research kelp habitat improvements for forestry sector

Latest ocean-based research project aided by Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation

An overview of the proposed wastewater outfall for Tlowitsis First Nation – prepared by Chatwin Engineering – submitted to the Ministry of Transport.
SRD ‘cannot support’ Tlowitsis sewage outfall

Policies in Oyster Bay Buttle Lake OCP call for protection of foreshore and aquatic habitat

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police say they don’t believe the public to be at risk in the wake of incident before March 10

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read