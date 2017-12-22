Family A memorial is set up on the corner of 10th Avenue and Redford Street the day after a 17-year-old girl was struck and killed. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old Port Alberni girl this week, following a tragic accident at a busy intersection.

Michelle Hedingham took to Facebook late Thursday night to let people know it was her daughter Nikita who died in the Dec. 20 accident at 10th Avenue and Redford Street.

“Nikita was an amazing person with a zest for knowledge and music,” Michelle wrote. “She was in her graduating year with a 93 percent average. Nikita was working toward her dream of becoming a marine biologist.”

Nikita was a volunteer at the Alberni Aquarium and, according to her mother, was cycling to the SPCA to inquire about volunteering there when the accident happened.

“…when she felt the bike ride was too far she turned around to come home. She never made it,” Michelle wrote. “She slipped and fell as a semi-trailer was taking the corner.

“I am forever heartbroken…”

Numerous people have shared their memories and posted messages to the family. “Our hearts are heavy and will be with you,” one woman wrote. “No words…what a tragic loss. Just remember the one thing nobody can take from you are the memories you shared,” someone else wrote.

The flag at Alberni District Secondary School is flying at half mast.

The RCMP have completed their investigation into the accident and are not considering charges against the driver of the tractor trailer. “The investigation has shown that the collision which claimed the life of this 17-year-old girl was a tragic accident,” Port Alberni RCMP Insp. Brian Hunter said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this very difficult time.”

