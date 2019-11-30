Port Alberni dips to record-breaking low temperature amid cold snap

The Vancouver Island city was the only one to break cold temperature records this week

A breezy few days on B.C.’s south coast turned out to be the perfect storm for temperatures in Port Alberni to dip to record lows.

On Friday temperatures dropped to a balmy -9.2 C, surpassing the previous record of -7.5 C set on the same day in 2014, according to Environment Canada readings.

The national weather agency issued a wind warning across B.C.’s Lower Mainland and much of Vancouver Island earlier this week. That special weather bulletin has since ended.

Vancouver managed to hit temperatures as low as -6 C overnight, according to forecasters. Victoria’s International Airport hit -4.2 C. Up north, Prince George reached -17 C.

Those feeling the chill, however, should take note that the coldest place in B.C. on Friday was Yoho National Park at an estimated -27.3 C.

