Popular Victoria historic site closes citing lack of provincial funding

Point Ellice House and Gardens is operated by a non-profit on behalf of the province

The Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens is closed, effective immediately.

In a social media post addressed to visitors, the historic site announced the closure citing a lack of funding.

Point Ellice House is operated on behalf of the province by the Vancouver Island Local History Society. The non-profit society said in the post that it took over operations of the site a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we were able to successfully weather three years of the pandemic and address a significant amount of deferred maintenance at the site, we have been unable to secure sustainable funding for our operations from the Province of B.C.”

In 2021, managers wrote to the province, asking for an increase in operational funding, stating that without it, closure would be likely, according to the post.

“Unfortunately, that day is now here for Point Ellice House.”

In a separate Twitter post, director Kelly Black said “I did everything I could – letters from community groups/businesses, news stories, meetings with ministers/MLAs. It didn’t change the trajectory the government has set for its heritage sites. To my staff, our volunteers, and the community – I’m sorry.”

Condolences to Black and others at the site have started pouring in on social media. Commenters noted their work at the site has had rippling impacts on the community.

ALSO READ: Point Ellice House in Victoria looks to patch up during pandemic

ALSO READ: Victoria historian awarded for retelling of Point Ellice House’s history

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

historyTourism