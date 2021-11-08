UPDATE: Poor weather results in ferry cancellations between Quadra Island and Cortes Island

9:50 a.m. sailing departing Cortes, and 11:05 a.m. sailing from Quadra have both been cancelled

MV Tachek had to skip a pair of sailings this morning due to high winds. BC Ferries photo

UPDATE: BC Ferries have also cancelled the 11:50 a.m. ferry departing from Cortes Island, as well as the 1:05 p.m ferry departing Quadra Island’s Heriot Bay.

Travellers hoping to make the crossing between Cortes Island and Quadra Island on Monday morning will have to wait for the seas to settle.

BC Ferries cancelled a pair of sailings for the MV Tachek due to high winds.

The 9:50 a.m. departing Cortes Island, and the 11:05 a.m. departing Quadra Islands Heriot Bay terminal have both been called off.

READ MORE: Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

READ MORE: High winds force BC Ferries to cancel sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit the Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCortes IslandQuadra IslandTransportation