Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Politicians and media members met each other face-to-face at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of COVID-19 protocols that had limited interactions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Politicians and media members met each other face-to-face at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of COVID-19 protocols that had limited interactions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Politicians, media return to hallway habits at B.C. legislature after COVID-19 rules

Media back in the building providing a hallway guantlet and looking for stories

Politicians and members of the media met each other face-to-face for the first time at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols.

Premier John Horgan greeted what he called a media “gauntlet” Monday as he passed by reporters in a legislature hallway on his way to a government caucus meeting.

Horgan stopped briefly to say the experience of seeing media in the hallways wanting to ask questions after the pandemic restrictions was “weird.”

The premier did not stay for an interview, but later, while in the chamber of the legislature, he jokingly warned other politicians that the media was back in the building looking for stories.

The B.C. legislature has been sitting throughout the pandemic, but most media events and news conferences have been conducted virtually since March 2020.

Attorney General David Eby, who did stop and answer reporters’ questions, says meeting with media in the legislature hallways gave him a feeling that a major part of democracy was making a welcome return.

“It feels good,” says Eby. “It feels very democratic. I feel more accessible and I feel like the media has the ability to ask the questions they need to. I like it.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

BC politics

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement

Just Posted

The de Havilland Beaver restored by Sealand Aviation is hoisted into place at the Campbellton entrance to Campbell River at 14th Ave. and Highway 19 Monday, April 25 in a 10-year Campbellton Neighbourhood Association project to create a tribute to the city's aviation history. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Decade long effort to install floatplane tribute to Campbell River’s aviation history comes to fruition

The Quadra Island Disaster Preparedness Expo will be held at the Quadra Island Community Centre on May 14. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island Disaster Prep. Expo ‘great education and fun for the whole family’

More funding is coming to the Strathcona Food Hub this year. File photo
Strathcona Food Hub receives funding from United Way

Time Well Wasted will provide the music for the 14th annual Dancing & Tapas Rotary fundraiser on April 30. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Dancing & Tapas returns with great food, great entertainment and supporting a great cause