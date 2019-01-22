(Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog probe ‘intoxicated’ man injured in Port Hardy RCMP custody

Police responded to a house on Jan. 15 and arrested a man

The police watchdog is investigating after an “intoxicated” man was hurt while being taken to the Port Hardy RCMP detachment for holding on Jan. 15.

In a Tuesday release, the Independent Investigations Office said police responded to a house for reports on an “intoxicated male causing a disturbance.”

They arrested the man for breach of the peace and took him to a holding cell at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment.

While there, the man complained he was hurt and upon his release, RCMP offered to take him to the hospital.

He refused and asked police to just take him home.

Later on, the man went to the hospital where doctors confirmed he was injured.

The IIO is asking anyone who has any information on the incident to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

