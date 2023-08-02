Police watchdog investigating Campbell River car crash

Investigation into what role, if any, police played in woman’s death — IIO

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into a July 31 death in Campbell River. File photo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a woman in Campbell River on July 31.

At around 5:30 p.m. on July 31, Campbell River RCMP responded to a call about a grey Subaru Outback that was allegedly being driven erratically on the Island Highway near Perkins Road. Police responded to a call half an hour later about a single vehicle collision just north of the 6400 block of Island Highway. The Outback had been travelling southbound when it left the road. The female driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the collision occurred. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

RELATED: IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River

‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News