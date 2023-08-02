The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into a July 31 death in Campbell River. File photo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into a July 31 death in Campbell River. File photo

Police watchdog investigating Campbell River car crash

Investigation into what role, if any, police played in woman’s death — IIO

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a woman in Campbell River on July 31.

At around 5:30 p.m. on July 31, Campbell River RCMP responded to a call about a grey Subaru Outback that was allegedly being driven erratically on the Island Highway near Perkins Road. Police responded to a call half an hour later about a single vehicle collision just north of the 6400 block of Island Highway. The Outback had been travelling southbound when it left the road. The female driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the collision occurred. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

RELATED: IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River

‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire outside Kamloops expected to see increased activity due to wind
Next story
VIDEO: Cross-border 1k hectare controlled burn for Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos

Just Posted

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship

21-year-old stabbing victim Colin Dube-Wheat has released his first statement to the media after the latest attack which occurred July 29. Photo from Facebook.
“Why are you doing this?”: Twice-stabbed Campbell River man issues statement

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into a July 31 death in Campbell River. File photo
Police watchdog investigating Campbell River car crash

James Wood will be performing at an upcoming cul-de-sac show in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Rock the cul-de-sac in Campbell River