The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was injured Saturday, April 2, on Salt Spring Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigating after driver flees Salt Spring crash, lands in hospital

Man treated in hospital for serious injuries after police say he resisted arrest

The provincial police watchdog will investigate after a man was injured in a crash on Salt Spring Island Saturday.

Salt Spring RCMP was called to a serious single-vehicle crash April 2, just after 3:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Stewart Road, according to a B.C. RCMP news release.

Police were told all occupants had been injured. Prior to arriving at the scene, officers were told the driver had fled on foot.

Officers located the man they suspected as the driver in the 400-block of Cusheon Lake Road and noted he was injured. Police say he resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody. Paramedics were on scene but the man was taken to the hospital by police. The man was later transferred to a larger area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the man’s injuries. The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO, no further information will be released by police.

