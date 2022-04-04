THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police watchdog investigating after a man’s death in Campbell River

Shots fired by police, man pronounced dead at scene

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a man’s death in Campbell River.

A news release Sunday from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says police received a call of a theft and weapon complaint at a business on Saturday morning.

It says police reported an “altercation” between officers and a man who was believed to be “involved in the complaint.”

The police watchdog says shots were fired by the police during the altercation and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

It says the cause of death has not yet been determined.

No other details of the man were given and the release says the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the death.

police shooting

Previous story
Saanich senior discovers $1,600, ‘does the right thing’ by alerting police
Next story
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Just Posted

On Saturday, March 26, St Peter’s Anglican Church held a Bottle Drive fundraiser in support of Ukraine. Photo submitted
St. peters Church raises more than $4,000 for Urkaine relief

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Police watchdog investigating after a man’s death in Campbell River

The Campbell River Art Gallery is one of the organizations benefiting from the funding. Photo courtesy CRAG.
North Island arts organizations benefit from provincial recovery grants

This conceptual image shows the Tlowitsis Nation's visioning process for a new reserve off of York Road and what could it potentially look like at nighttime. Tlowitsis Nation photo.
SRD Director wants more info before consenting to Tlowitsis water supply agreement